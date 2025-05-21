Trump and JD Vance have a favourite world leader - SPOILER: It's not Putin or Modi

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have a favourite world leader and a person whose company they enjoy more than any other global leader.

Vance while returning from Rome on Tuesday, told NBC News that he and the president are fond of one foreign leader in particular, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

He said that Meloni has been consistently helped as a bridge between the US and Europe.

“One leader that both of us have consistently found is a really helpful bridge between the United States and Europe is Meloni,” he said.

The US vice president stressed that Meloni, a key figure for the far-right in Europe, is a "very good listener" and “extraordinarily direct".

“If you have two people who really disagree on something, she tries to understand where both of them are coming from, and she’s perceptive and insightful enough that she actually understands it,” he said.

Vance even said that Meloni reminds him of his own wife, Usha Vance.

“She actually reminds me a little bit of Usha in that way, where she can deliver an extraordinarily direct message without coming across as offensive,” he said. “That’s just a skill, right? There’s a skill in actually being direct with somebody but not raising their guard.”

Earlier in April, Trump hosted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House for trade discussions. She was the first European leader to meet with Trump since his tariffs were announced.

Vance was on a three-day trip to Italy to attend the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday. He also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

“It was a very personally rewarding trip,” he went on. “Once you’re here and there are all these other world leaders here, you might as well try to try to sit down with them and talk to them.”

