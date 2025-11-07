/Trump administration plans to lower obesity drug prices. THIS will be new rate of weight loss pills for Americans

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Nov 7) announced a deal that would expand access for millions of Americans to a popular drug for obesity, as the prices will be reduced to $150 a month. This came after the Trump administration closed a deal with the drugmakers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. The deal would save consumers and the government considerable money on Wegovy, Zepbound, and two obesity pills.

The price, $150 a month, which is the lowest, will only be available for the lowest doses of the pill form of the drugs. When those drugs reach the market, Medicare and Medicaid will pay that price, as will Americans using their own money to buy the pills directly from manufacturers.

Trump, who has long decried the high costs of prescription drugs, announced multiple deals with drugmakers to lower their cash prices. The American president is committed to expanded manufacturing in the United States in exchange for exemptions from high tariffs.

People in need of the drugs will be able to access the new prices on direct sales websites offered by manufacturers.