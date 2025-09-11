/Trump admin confused over stance on US-India ties: Rubio, Gor call New Delhi 'strategic partner' but Lutnick repeats 'stop Russian oil' threat

Days after United States President Donald Trump attempted to downplay anti-India rhetoric of his administration, his nominee for ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, highlighted Trump's ‘special relationship’ with Indian PM Modi to say that India is a ‘strategic partner’. During the hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thurs (Sep 11), Gor said that India is not simply a regional ally but a strategic partner. He also claimed that Washington and New Delhi are “not that far apart right now" on a trade deal.

“President Trump has a deep friendship with Prime Minister Modi. If you’ve noticed, when he goes after other nations, he goes after their leaders. When President Trump has been critical of India, he goes out of his way to compliment Modi," he said.

What Marco Rubio said

Introducing US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor at his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, US Secretary Marco Rubio said that India is one of the top relationships America has in the world today. He also said that Washington is in a period of “extraordinary transition” in its ties with Delhi. Rubio added that in the 21st century, the story is going to be written in the “Endo-Pacific.” “In fact, it's so important that we've actually changed the name of the combat and command of the Endo-Pacific. India is at the core of that,” he added.

US Secretary Lutnick's Russian oil warning to India

However, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick continued with his anti-India tirade and issued yet another warning to New Delhi over buying Russian oil. In a CNBC interview, Lutnick said that he is most focussed on the India-US trade issue and added that it will be finalised only when India stops buying Russian oil. “Well, we're going to sort out India… once they stop buying Russian oil," he said.