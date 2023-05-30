Sudan: Warring parties agree for five-day extension to ceasefire

The warring military factions in Sudan on Monday (May 29) agreed to extend ceasefire by five days. The development took place after fresh clashes and air strikes took place in part of the capital Khartoum. The fresh fighting had raised doubts on the truce's effectiveness.

Saudi Arabia and the US had brokered the week-long ceasefire deal. The countries announced shortly before end of the ceasefire that parties had agreed for an extension.

In a joint statement, the two countries said that though the ceasefire had been imperfectly observed, it had allowed two million people to get access to aid.

"The extension will provide time for further humanitarian assistance, restoration of essential services, and discussion of a potential longer-term extension," the statement said.

Just hours before the extension, residents told Reuters about battles in all three of the cities that make up Sudan's greater capital - Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri. The intensity of the fighting was greater than over the past three days, they said.

Sudan's army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting giving rise to a conflict situation since April 15. The fighting has killed hundreds and has driven nearly 1.4 million people from their homes.

RSF forces are embedded in neighborhoods across the capital while the army is carrying out airstrikes.

"Since yesterday evening there has been bombardment with all types of weapons between the army and the Rapid Support," Hassan Othman, a 55-year-old resident of Omdurman, told Reuters by phone. "We're in a state of great fear. Where's the truce?"

Saudi Arabia and the US have previously said that both sides had committed violations of the truce. Both sides are impeding humanitarian access, said the countries. Rising death toll According to Sudan's health ministry, more than 700 people have died because of the fighting. It is likely that the actual figure can be much higher. Health and aid workers are having difficulty in accessing conflict zones.

The government has separately registered up to 510 deaths in El Geneina. It is one of the main cities in Darfur, a western region already affected by fighting and displacement.

In Sudan's capital Khartoum, looting has been observed in offices, factories, homes and banks. Utilities like power, water, telecommunications are often cut. Medicines and medical equipments are in short supply. Food is running low.

At Sudan's largest orphanage, Reuters reported how dozens of babies have died since the start of the conflict, which one Khartoum State official attributed mainly to staff shortages and recurrent power outages caused by the fighting.

(With inputs from agencies)

