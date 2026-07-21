/Tropical Storm Bertha: Which areas are under Storm and Surge watch, and Warning?

Tropical Storm Bertha is moving towards New Orleans and could hit land on Wednesday (July 22) afternoon. It erupted along the US Gulf Coast Monday evening, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) named it Tropical Depression Two. But since then it has grown into the second named Atlantic storm, forecasters said, with wind speeds reaching more than 62 kmph. They will further grow to more than 80 kmph in the coming days when heavy rains hit Florida Panhandle, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas.

The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for the entire Florida coast. Waves could reach heights of 16 feet, creating dangerous sea conditions and capsizing boats. In Florida's Tallahassee and Panama City, and in New Orleans, up to eight inches of rain is predicted, affecting nearly one million people.

Meteorologists said Bertha formed in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and will continue to strengthen. Wind will reach between 64 kmph and 120 kmph by early Tuesday morning. From here, the conditions will continue to worsen and reach their peak by evening. Bertha is predicted to make landfall in the New Orleans area by 1 pm local time on Wednesday.

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Where is Bertha right now?



Tropical Storm Bertha is nearly 225 kilometres south of Panama City, Florida, and moving west-northwest slowly. Sustained wind speeds stand at 65 km/hr.

Places under warning and watch from Bertha