Tributes pour in for men killed in ‘catastrophic implosion’ of Titan submersible

Relatives of the five passengers who died after the Titan submersible imploded when venturing deep underwater to reach the wreckage of Titanic have paid tributes to their loved ones.

After days of search and rescue operations, the US Coast Guard on Friday informed that the submersible had imploded and all five aboard died. Paul-Henri Nargeolet Relatives of renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet said he will be remembered as "one of the greatest deep-sea explorers in modern history".

"When you think of the Titanic and all we know about the ship today, you will think of Paul-Henri Nargeolet and his legendary work," the family said in a statement.

"But what we will remember him most for is his big heart, his incredible sense of humour and how much he loved his family. We will miss him today and every day for the rest of our lives."

77-year-old Nargeolet, more popularly known as "Mr Titanic" had previously served in the French Navy for over 25 years.

He had the experience of diving all over the world and openly spoke about the perils of his adventures, that took him to inaccessible waters of the world's oceans.

As a crew member, Nargeolet had undertaken more than 30 dives to explore the ruins of the Titanic before the tragedy struck. Shahzada and Suleman Dawood After Nargeolet's family, the Dawood family, which lost its patriarch Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son Suleman, also released a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of this tragedy, one which has been followed around the world. As with any tragedy of this magnitude, it brings out the best and worst in people," the family said.

"The family remains overwhelmed with the love and support that it has received and is grateful to those who showcased the best in humanity," it added.

"Some go out of their way to contribute and support, others use these moments for personal gains. How one behaves in such circumstances reveals more about their own character than anything else."

Shahzada was the vice chairman of Engro Corporation - a company that produces fertilisers, food, and energy. His son Suleman was a university student and held British citizenship. Hamish Harding British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding's family in the tribute post said he was ''a dedicated father" who "lived his life for his family, his business and for the next adventure".

58-year-old Harding held three Guinness World records and was the founder of Action Group and chairman of Action Aviation, an international aircraft brokerage company with headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"Today we are united in grief with the other families who have also lost their loved ones. Hamish Harding was a loving husband to his wife and a dedicated father to his two sons, whom he loved deeply. To his team in Action Aviation, he was a guide, an inspiration, support, and a living legend," read the family's statement, released via Harding's company Action Aviation.

WATCH | Titan Submersible found in pieces after imploding in North Atlantic × Stockton Rush OceanGate, the company that operated Titan paid tributes to CEO Stockton Rush and others who died in the implosion.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," read the statement.

"We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)