Tortured dead body of missing Iranian doctor handed over to family

The tortured dead body of an Iranian female doctor who was treating wounded protestors in capital Tehran was handed over to her family earlier this week.

Aida Rostami, 36, was treating protesters in Ekbatan and other western neighborhoods of Tehran until she disappeared earlier this week on December 12, Iranwire reported. Her tortured body was handed over to her family a day later, it added.

The doctor reportedly left a protester’s house on December 12 to get first aid-related material and was never seen again.

The Iranwire report added that a local police station called Aida Rostami's family the next morning. The police said that Rostami had died in a car crash overnight. They were told to pick up her body at a morgue. Upon insistence, the family was not even shown the car which police claimed had the fatal crash.

"The medical examiner told her family that they were ordered not to reveal the true cause of Aida's death. They said that she did not die in a car accident, they killed her," a family source was quoted as saying by Iranwire.

"It is not possible that when you are driving and you get an accident, both of your hands would break, your lower torso gets bruised, and your eye completely comes out."

At least 495 people have been killed in the protests in Iran amid a crippling security crackdown, according to data curated by Human Rights Activists in Iran. Over 18,200 people have been detained by authorities.

