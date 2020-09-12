Top ten world news today: US votes against UN resolution, AstraZeneca resumes coronavirus vaccine trials, and more

UN adopts coronavirus response resolution; US votes against it

The United States voted against a UN resolution for a "comprehensive and coordinated response" to the COVID-19 pandemic, a text that included recognition of the WHO's leadership role, on Friday

AstraZeneca resumes trials of coronavirus vaccine in UK

Pharma giant AstraZeneca on Saturday said it had resumed a Covid-19 vaccine trial after getting the all-clear from British regulators, following a pause caused by a UK volunteer falling ill

Trump seeks to ramp up big, small dollar fundraising citing money crunch

US President Donald Trump is set to embark on a heavier fundraising schedule in coming weeks as his re-election campaign faces a possible cash crunch that has forced it to pull back television advertising in some crucial states

US hospitals turn down remdesivir, limit use to sickest coronavirus patients

Hospitals in the United States have turned down about a third of their allocated supplies of the Covid-19 drug remdesivir since July as need for the costly antiviral wanes

Palestinians rally against Bahrain-Israel normalisation

Palestinians in Gaza burnt pictures of Israeli, U.S., Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries` moves to normalize ties with Israel

Trump administration seeks sweeping DNA collection of immigrants

The Trump administration has formally proposed a sweeping expansion of its collection of DNA and other biometric data of immigrants. It would go beyond detained migrants in order to include US citizen sponsors and others

China bans German pork imports after African swine fever case

China has announced a ban on the import of pork and pig products from Germany after the European country confirmed its first case of African swine fever in a wild boar in Brandenburg last week

Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari executed over 2018 security guard killing

Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari was executed on Saturday after being convicted of stabbing a security guard to death during anti-government protests in 2018, state media said, in a case that has sparked international outcry

Teargas fired during migrant protests on Greek island of Lesbos

Greek riot police fired tear gas at protesting asylum seekers on Lesbos island on Saturday


