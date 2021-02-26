Top ten world news: Syria denounces US strikes, Navalny moved to detention centre and more

Syria denounces US strike as 'bad sign' from Biden administration

Syria has criticised the US air raid against positions of Iran-backed fighters in east Syria, which killed one and wounded four others, describing it as a “bad sign” from the administration of new US President Joe Biden | READ MORE

Navalny moved to detention centre: Russian prison authority

The head of Russia's prison authority on Friday confirmed that opposition politician Alexei Navalny had been moved from Moscow to a detention centre where he would serve his just over 2-1/2-year sentence | READ MORE

Islamic State bride Shamima Begum loses legal bid to return to UK to fight for citizenship

A woman who as a teenager ran away to join the Islamic State group has lost her bid to return to the UK to fight for the restoration of her citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds | READ MORE

Risk of human spread of H5N8 strain of bird flu deemed low, WHO clarifies

The risk of human-to-human spread of the H5N8 strain of bird flu appears low after it was identified for the first time worldwide in farm workers in Russia, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said | READ MORE

Former Spain king pays 4 million euros in back taxes amid scandals

Spain's former King Juan Carlos, who left the country in August amid a cloud of scandals, has settled a back tax bill worth more than four million euros ($4.9 million) | READ MORE

Biden says US won't accept Russia's Crimea annexation

US President Joe Biden has said the United States would "never" accept Russia's annexation of part of Ukraine -- which happened seven years ago | READ MORE

Thousands continue to march in Armenia to demand PM's resignation

Several thousand opposition supporters continued to march through the capital of Armenia on Friday to demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation over his handling of last year's war with Azerbaijan | READ MORE

China's Huawei plans foray into electric vehicles, report says

China's Huawei is set to explore a strategic shift as it is planning to make electric vehicles under its own brand and could launch some models this year | READ MORE

South Korea kicks off Covid vaccination campaign

South Korea launched its Covid inoculation campaign on Friday, with shots to be administered in some 200 nursing homes | READ MORE

Chinese court backs publisher of textbook calling homosexuality 'psychological disorder'

A court in China's eastern Jiangsu province has ruled in favour of a publisher that described homosexuality as a "psychological disorder" in a university textbook | READ MORE