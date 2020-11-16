Top diplomat's heroic act to rescue drowning woman wins heart in China

Despite the strained ties between both the nations, a heroic act by a top UK diplomat is winning a lot of hearts in China.

Consul General Stephen Ellison jumped into a river in China's Zhongshan to save a woman who had fallen into a river coursing and was drowning.

Also read | Taiwan diplomat hospitalised after scuffle with Chinese diplomats in Fiji

"Due to the timely rescue, the woman quickly recovered her breathing and consciousness," Britain's mission in Chongqing wrote on its official Weibo page.

The 61-year-old diplomat was in the town on Saturday when he heard a cry from a group of people after the woman fell into the river.

We are all immensely proud of our Chongqing Consul General, Stephen Ellison, who dived into a river on Saturday to rescue a drowning student and swim her to safety. pic.twitter.com/OOgXqsK5oe — UK in China 🇬🇧 (@ukinchina) November 16, 2020 ×

He then gave a lifebuoy to the woman that was thrown from the riverbank before the duo reached the shore.

Video footage shared by the consulate and various Chinese media organisations shows the diplomat jump immediately fully-clothed after seeing the woman struggling to stay afloat.

"We are all immensely proud of our Chongqing Consul General, Stephen Ellison, who dived into a river on Saturday to rescue a drowning student and swim her to safety," said UK embassy in China on Twitter.

The hashtag "British Consul-General in Chongqing saves female student who fell in the water" had attracted about 40 million acknowledgements on Weibo by Monday evening

"For a man of such advanced age to save another person from the water in such cold weather, regardless of his own safety, he is a hero and gentleman!" read one comment, as quoted by news agency AFP.

"Regardless of our differences... to act heroically is a virtue and should be praised," said another user.