Top 10 world news: Ukrainian forces ‘repel attacks’ near Blahodatne, Djokovic wins Aus Open, and more

Ukrainian forces claimed that they have repelled an attack in the area of Blahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region, but Wagner has claimed control.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked Nadhim Zahawi as chairman of the Conservative Party.

Also read about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which continues to intensify, with latest reports claiming that Israeli guards killed a teen near a settlement in West Bank.

Novak Djokovic won his tenth Australian Open title - his 22nd Grand Slam, read the report for match details.

Ukrainian forces 'repel attacks' near Blahodatne, Russia's Wagner claims control

The Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate with fighting raging in the Donetsk region. In the latest development, Ukraine claimed that it has repelled an attack in the area of Blahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fires Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked Nadhim Zahawi as chairman of the Conservative Party on Sunday. Zahawi had come under fire for his tax arrangements. In a letter, Sunak wrote, “clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code".

Novak Djokovic wins his 10th Australian Open title, beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets

Novak Djokovic won his tenth Australian Open title - his 22nd Grand Slam crown overall - on Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets (6-3, 7-6, 7-6) in the final at the Rod Laver arena in Melbourne.

Israeli guards kill teen Palestinian in West Bank; Jenin raid death toll climbs to 10

Palestinian health officials said on Sunday (January 29) that Israeli guards killed a teen near a settlement in the occupied West Bank, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict intensifies.

Iran government condemns drone attack on defence site, calls it 'cowardly'

The government of Iran condemned the night-time drone attack at a defence ministry site on Sunday, calling it "cowardly", at a time when tensions have heightened over the country's nuclear programme and Russia has been engaged in a war in Ukraine.

NATO's Jens Stoltenberg slams North Korea's missile tests, calls it 'reckless'

The West has often raised concerns about North Korea's nuclear weapons programme and its powerful missile tests and in the latest remarks, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has now called it "reckless".

China to resume issuing visas for Japanese citizens, no decision on South Koreans yet

China on Sunday (January 29) announced that it would resume issuing visas for Japanese citizens, weeks after suspending them as a retaliatory step against Tokyo's decision to require Covid testing for travellers arriving from China.

Turkiye issues travel warning for Europe and United States. Here’s why

Turkiye on Saturday (January 28) issued a travel advisory, warning its citizens over "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in Europe and the United States. Issuing two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended citizens its in European countries and the US to act calmly in the face of possible xenophobic and racist harassment and attacks.

Israel seals family home of Palestinian synagogue shooter

As part of extreme measures adopted to revoke some rights of relatives of the attackers, the family home of the Palestinian synagogue shooter, who killed seven people, was sealed in Israel.