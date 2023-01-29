‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes 4th highest-grossing movie ever, surpasses ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

James Cameron's hard work is paying off! Ace-director's science-fiction 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is the king of the box office. It's been more than a month since the release of the film, but the movie is still atop the box office chart. After entering the coveted $2 billion club, the movie has passed 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' all-time box office collections and has now become the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time. The sci-fi epic has now earned $2.075 billion at the global box office. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', which was released in theatres in 2015, grossed $2.064 billion at the worldwide box office.

With $2.92 billion, the original 'Avatar' remains the biggest movie ever at the worldwide box office. MCU's 'Avengers: Endgame' ($2.79 billion) is in second, while the Leonardo Di Caprio-starrer 'Titanic' is in the third

spot ($2.19 billion).



'Avatar: The Way of Water', which was released on December 16, was made on an estimated budget of $350–460 million. The film has also become one of the highest-grossing movies of the pandemic, surpassing Tom Holland's 'Spider: No Way Home'.



'The Way of Water' takes you back to Pandora and into the life of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who is now a Na’vi and is living a happy life with his wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their children.



Wion's review of the film read, "Basically, I have the same complaints with ‘The Way of Water’ that I had with the original ‘Avatar’. No one in their right mind would take exception to his vision, but beneath all that eye candy, the film has a painfully conventional story involving conventional characters told in a traditional Cameron way. The director has never been an impressive deviser of complex, gripping plots and characters beyond the surface level. He does have the uncanny ability to build exciting narratives around action set pieces, and 'The Way of Water' is no exception. 'The Way of Water' is, in effect, a typical Cameron movie with all its glories and downfalls.'