Top 10 world news: Trump claims he may get arrested in Jan 6 riot case, Russia attacks Ukrainian ports & more

Former US president Donald Trump said he is most likely to get arrested again after being informed that he is the target of the Department of Justice’s investigation into his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and January 6 Capitol riots.

Russia on Tuesday (July 18) took responsibility for the pre-dawn air attacks on Ukrainian port cities overnight, describing it as “a mass revenge strike” in response to the attack on the Crimean bridge that happened on Monday.

An American citizen has likely been detained by North Korea after crossing the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas without authorisation, said the United Nations Command, on Tuesday (July 18).

Leaders of the opposition parties have decided to name their alliance INDIA which stands for ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ on Tuesday, July 18, at the ongoing meeting in Bengaluru city of India's southern Karnataka state, announced Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge at a press conference.

An American nuclear-armed submarine has docked in South Korea for the first time in four decades, said a White House official, on Tuesday (July 18) amid a rise in tensions on the Korean peninsula and North Korea’s growing military threats.

Russia has tightened its sanitary and quarantine measures for flights from Egypt as the latter is witnessing the outbreak of an unidentified disease, said a report by Russian news agency TASS, on Monday (July 17) citing officials from the country’s sanitary watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor.

The United Nations has slammed Britain's illegal migration bill just when it got parliamentary assent on Tuesday (July 18). In a sharp reaction, the UN has said that the bill, which awaits formality of the 'royal assent' to become a law, is against London's obligations under international law.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Indian government had approved plans to buy 26 more Rafale jets and another three Scorpene-class submarines. But there was no mention of either of the deals in the joint statement issued last week post the bilateral talks. Here's why.

In Pakistan's Peshawar, a suicide blast near a vehicle belonging to the security forces in the Hayatabad area on Tuesday (July 18th) injured seven people, while one person was killed.