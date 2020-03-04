Top 10 world news today: WHO warning on Coronavirus, Greece migrant crisis & more!

Hours after Trump call, Taliban attacks kill 20 in Afghanistan

The Taliban killed at least 20 Afghan soldiers and policemen in a string of overnight attacks, government officials said, hours after US President Donald Trump said he had a "very good" chat with the insurgents' political chief. Read More

WHO warns of global shortage of medical equipment to fight coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday warned of a global shortage and price gouging for protective equipment to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus and asked companies and governments to increase production by 40 per cent as the death toll from the respiratory illness mounted. Read More

21 dead and 32 missing as torrential rain hits Brazil

At least 21 people have been killed in torrential rain that hit the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, triggering flash floods and destroying homes, authorities said. Read More

Joe Biden seizes momentum in US presidential race with strong Super Tuesday

Joe Biden seized the momentum in the race to become the Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump with a string of Super Tuesday victories against leftist rival Bernie Sanders after his candidacy had seemed close to collapse. Read More

NBC Universal sells record $1.25 billion in Tokyo Olympic advertisements

Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said it had sold more than $1.25 billion in national advertising for the Tokyo Olympics, a new record for any broadcaster for the games. Read More

First time in 11 days of truce, US hits Taliban with air strike

The US hit Taliban fighters with an airstrike for the first time in 11 days in response to an insurgent attack on Afghan forces in southern Helmand province, an American military spokesman said. Read More

Tornadoes tear through Tennessee, 25 dead

Tornadoes ripped through Tennessee early Tuesday, leaving at least 25 people dead, destroying buildings and toppling power lines hours before the southern US state voted in Super Tuesday primaries. Read More

Greek police fire tear gas at migrants on Turkish border

The clash occurred along the Greek and Turkish sides of the Kastanies border crossing as authorities fired tear gas at the migrants. The area has become the scene of frequent clashes. At least one person was injured in the clash even as Turkish officials claimed that one migrant was killed. Read More

Germany: Amid coronavirus fear, minister rejects handshake with Chancellor Angela Merkel

At a meeting on migration, Merkel extended her head in exchange of pleasantries to Seehofer during which he refused to shake hands. Both leaders can be seen laughing during the awkward interaction in a video which is being widely shared on social media. Read More

Ukrainian PM Oleksiy Honcharuk resigns after six months

Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Goncharuk has resigned after six months in the job and will be replaced by one of his deputies, according to members of parliament. Read More









