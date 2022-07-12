Top 10 world news: Sri Lankan President stopped from fleeing by airport staff, and more

The embattled president of Sri Lanka was reportedly stranded in his own nation on Tuesday in a humiliating standoff with airport immigration officials who were preventing his escape to safety overseas. The Kremlin on Tuesday announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Tehran on July 19 with Iran President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Click on headlines to read more:

Sri Lanka President stopped from fleeing crisis-hit nation by airport staff

Following widespread protests against him over the nation's unparalleled economic crisis, Gotabaya Rajapaksa has pledged to step down on Wednesday and pave the way for a "peaceful transition of power."

Putin to travel to Iran next week for Syria summit: Kremlin

"The president's visit to Tehran is being planned for July 19," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

UK's Labour Party is going to introduce no-confidence motion against Johnson's government: Report

A new report by news agency Reuters has revealed that Britain's main opposition Labour Party will put forward a motion for a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Tuesday.

What happens next in the Musk-Twitter saga?

Twitter Inc fired back at Elon Musk on Monday, accusing the world's richest person of "knowingly" breaching an agreement to buy the social media firm, days after the Tesla Inc chief sought to back out of the $44 billion deal.

Roe vs Wade: Biden administration says doctors must provide abortion services if mother’s life is in danger

The Biden Administration declared on Monday (July 11) that healthcare providers must provide abortion services if a mother’s life is in danger irrespective of any state laws in such cases.

New Covid variant BA.2.75 shows ‘exponential’ increase in cases globally

Scientists in India, the US, and other countries are concerned about the spread of a new omicron subvariant because they think the new mutation would be able to overcome immunity from earlier infections and vaccinations.

Britain's elite Special Air Service corps killed at least 54 Afghans in suspicious circumstances: Report

A new investigation by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has revealed that the commandos in Britain's elite Special Air Service (SAS) corps killed at least 54 Afghans in suspicious circumstances.

Greenhouse gas emissions from US inflicted damage worth almost $2 trillion on other countries

A new study has revealed that greenhouse gas emissions from the United States have inflicted damage worth over $1.9 trillion on other countries across the globe.

5G: India keeps Chinese firms away from telecom equipment market

The Indian government on Monday ordered telecom businesses to only purchase devices from "trusted sources" for network expansion or upgrades, dealing a severe blow to Chinese telecom equipment manufacturers.

Report says Apple's quest to produce a viable self-driving car stuck in low gear

'The Information' has reported that tech giant Apple's self-driving car efforts are stuck in low gear. With its team plagued by setbacks as rivals race ahead, the company's quest to produce a viable self-driving car remains stalled despite years of work.