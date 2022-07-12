Biden administration says doctors must provide abortion services if a mother’s life is at danger

The Biden Administration declared on Monday (July 11) that healthcare providers must provide abortion services if a mother’s life in danger irrespective of any state laws in such case. This advice came after a few days when President Joe Biden issued an executive order to make it easier to get abortion services in the wake of the Supreme Court’s reversing Roe v. Wade judgment last month. Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary on Monday declared a public health emergency would not necessarily free up resources, citing the government’s costly responses to COVID-19 and monkeypox, Reuters reported.

The Emergency Medical Treatment Active Labor Act (EMTALA) defines a medical emergency that requires immediate medical attention. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, abortion is a “stabilising treatment,” that doctors are required to offer that treatment. In addition to this protecting medical staff while providing legally required abortion services in such circumstances, EMTALA mandates that medical facilities identify whether a patient seeking treatment may be in labor or in a situation of a medical emergency.

The dept in a statement later specified what emergency conditions include, “ectopic pregnancy, complications of pregnancy loss, or emergent hypertensive disorders, such as preeclampsia with severe features."

After the Supreme Court decision last month, the White House has come under pressure from Biden’s own party to act for it.

A Reuters poll indicates that more than 70 per cent of Americans believe that a woman and doctor should decide whether or not to have an abortion, and protecting abortion rights is a concern for women.

(With inputs from agencies)

