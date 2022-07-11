Top 10 world news: Sri Lanka parliament speaker says Rajapaksa is still in the country, and more

Speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Monday clarified that Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still in the country, soon after reports emerged that President has left the island nation. China's foreign minister Wang Yi has asked Asian countries to avoid being used as "chess pieces" by major powers.

Click on headlines to read more:

LIVE SL Crisis: Parliament speaker says prez fled country, retracts statement

Sri Lankan President, who announced his resignation on Saturday, was earlier said to have fled and was in a third country.

Indo-Pacific region at risk of being reshaped by geopolitical factors: China

With countries in the region now wary of being caught in the middle of US-China rivalry, Southeast Asia has long been an area of geopolitical friction between major powers given its strategic importance.

Johnson refuses to give his backing to any candidate vying to replace him

In his first public appearance since being forced to quit, Boris Johnson on Monday refused to give his backing to any candidate vying to replace him as British prime minister.

US Capitol riot: January 6 panel probing Trump associates’ ties to extremists

The House committee that’s investigating the January 6 insurrection is probing former President Donald Trump's ties to extremists.

COVID-19: European Union advises second booster for people above 60 years

In response to a recent increase in infections and hospitalisations across Europe, the European Union health agencies on Monday (July 11), advised a second COVID-19 booster for everyone over 60 as well as medically fragile individuals.

India projected to surpass China as world's most populous country in 2023, says UN report

A United Nations report published on Monday projected India to surpass China as the most populous nation in the world by next year.

Japanese police says suspect's initial plan was to deploy explosions to assassinate Shinzo Abe

Tomoaki Onizuka, the head of the police department, declared that he "can't deny there were problems" with Abe's security, and that he "take[s] responsibility" for the mishap

Emmanuel Macron faces criticism from French opposition over 'secret deal' with Uber

The reports of an alleged secret deal between online transport company Uber and French President Emmanuel Macron have sparked a huge response from the opposition parties in France.

Faroe Islands to limit controversial dolphin hunt, announces new quota of 500

The announcement was made after 1423 dolphins were caught last year, the government of the territory said in a statement.

UNSC fails to reach aid deal for nearly 4 million people in Syria as mandate expires

As diplomats battled to reach an agreement with Russia, which had traded jabs with the US over the renewal of the aid operation, a UN Security Council (UNSC) mandate for relief aid to nearly 4 million people in Syria through Turkey expired.