Top 10 world news: Russia warns of escalation, Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter, and more

Russia warned the West that if they provide Kyiv with longer-range weapons, the ongoing Ukraine war will escalate if the West. Kazakhstan's president dissolved the country's Parliament and called for a snap election.

Actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case of a fatal film set shooting in October 2021.

Read a feature piece on Jacinda Ardern as she announced to step down as the New Zealand Prime Minister.

Russia warns of escalation, nuclear war outbreak as West mulls sending powerful weapons to Ukraine

Russia issued a warning that the ongoing Ukraine war will escalate if the West provides Kyiv with longer-range weapons. Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict started, the United States has sent advanced and high-precision weapons and other military assistance to Ukraine to help the war-torn nation against Russian aggression.

Kazakhstan President dissolves parliament, calls for snap election on March 19

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday (January 19) dissolved the country's Parliament and called for a snap election on March 19. President Tokayev, 69, also dissolved the country's local legislatures.

Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter over deadly shooting incident

Actor Alec Baldwin of the 'Mission Impossible' fame has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case of a fatal film-set shooting in October 2021.

Davos: Greta Thunberg accuses WEF attendees of fuelling the ‘destruction of planet’

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday (January 19) accused the attendees of the World Economic Forum (WEF) of fuelling the destruction of the planet, as she spoke during a round-table discussion in Davos between climate campaigners and International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol.

China announces censorship crackdown to get rid of Covid rumours on internet

The cyber authorities of China are set to censor social media to ensure that "rumours" regarding the pandemic do not create “gloomy sentiments” on the platforms during the lunar new year festival.

Fire blaze at Armenian military barracks kills 15, injures three

As per reports, 15 servicemen were killed and three others suffered serious injuries after a military barracks was set ablaze overnight in Armenia on Thursday, stated the defence ministry.

‘Propaganda piece, reveals colonial mindset’: India slams BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (January 19) slammed the BBC documentary aimed at discrediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed it a "propaganda piece" and completely biased that still reveals a colonial mindset.

What just happened? Reason for Jacinda Ardern's shocking resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shock move to step down as the New Zealand Prime Minister on 7 February made headlines on Thursday as she made the announcement.

Hong Kong to remove isolation rule for new Covid patients

Hong Kong will lift the isolation order that required people infected with Covid to isolate themselves. The order, seen as part of government's approach to revive the economy, will be implemented starting January 30.