Top 10 world news: Russia loses elections to UN bodies, Iranian schoolgirls poisoned, and more

Russia lost elections to three United Nations bodies as country continues to lose its diplomatic capital amid war in Ukraine. In Asia, reports emerged which revealed how people in Beijing and Taipei reacted after China launched a determined intrusion of waterways around Taiwan this week. In West Asia, mysterious poisonings of girls continue, puzzling authorities.

Over a year since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine a.k.a., the Russia-Ukraine war, the disapproval Moscow faces from the international community remains strong. This week, Russia lost elections to three United Nations bodies.

China, early Saturday (April 8), announced that it was launching a three-day military drill in the Taiwan Strait. According to the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command, “United Sharp Sword” would begin on April 8 and end on April 10 for “combat preparedness.”

A mysterious phenomenon that started last year in Iran is continuing. On Saturday, at least 60 schoolgirls were poisoned in the town of Haftkel in the oil-rich southwestern province of Khuzestan, local media reports informed.

North Korea claimed twice in a row this week that it tested underwater drones capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and unleashing a "radioactive tsunami". Pyongyang's purported actions have put the spotlight on how exactly these underwater drones are different from conventional nuclear warhead-carrying projectiles.

French President Emmanuel Macron was given a rousing reception at a top university in southern China on the last day of his trip where scores of students made a beeline to take selfies and shake hands.

A number of US states are mulling banning cosmetic products that contain potentially harmful substances known as PFAS or "forever chemicals". The state Senate of Vermont approved a legislation earlier this week which prohibits manufacturers from selling or distributing any consumer-use product that contains perfluoroalkyl and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, as well as several other chemicals.

In Nigeria's Benue state, 74 people have been killed in two separate attacks by gunmen this week. As per Reuters, the clashes happened in an area where violence between pastoralists and farmers is common. The news agency reports that Benue State police spokesperson Catherine Anene said that between Friday evening and Saturday morning, 28 bodies were recovered from a camp for internally displaced people in the Mgban local government area. The motive behind the attack is still unknown.

The Indian government gave a go-ahead to Rs 2,600-crore project on Thursday for setting up a Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory-India (LIGO-India) in the Aundha area of Hingol district in Maharashtra.

At least 20 migrants have gone missing off the coast of Tunisia, as they tried to cross the treacherous Mediterranean to Italy, the judicial officials informed on Saturday.

Pakistan's volatile political situation amid government's tussle with Opposition leader Imran Khan led Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to stop his cabinet's finance minister to visit Washington, country's finance minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday. Dar, however, assured that the much-delayed ninth review of $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) was on track.

