Russia-Ukraine war LIVE | Over 30 'stolen' Ukrainian children returned from Russia
Story highlights
Over a year since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine a.k.a., the Russia-Ukraine war, the disapproval Moscow faces from the international community remains strong. This week, Russia lost elections to three United Nations bodies. For all the latest updates on the Ukraine War, stay tuned to WION.
Thirty-one Ukrainian children who were illegally taken to Russia have been brought back to their home country. AFP reports that the children were taken from Ukrainian territories that, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine war, have been annexed by Moscow. As per the Save Ukraine charity, the children had been taken from the nation's northeastern region of Kharkiv and the southern region of Kherson.
Talking to Reuters, US officials have alleged that Russia or pro-Russian elements are likely behind a leak of classified US military documents that offer a partial snapshot of the war in Ukraine. The Justice Department said it was probing the leak.
Ukraine’s first deputy foreign affairs minister Emine Dzhaparova will make a four-day visit to India starting Monday (April 9), making it the first official visit of a minister from Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion.
Russia has faced resounding defeat in three separate votes in the United Nations. The loss which comes over a year into the Russia-Ukraine war bears witness to the fact that the international community maintains its opposition to Moscow's decision to invade Ukraine.