Top 10 world news: Russia 'destroyed tanks' supplied by eastern European countries in Kyiv, and more

Russia on Sunday (June 5) claimed that it had destroyed tanks during strikes on Kyiv. Rafael Nadal thrashed Norway's Casper Ruud in straights sets to win the French Open 2022 men's singles.

Ukraine war: Russia says it destroyed tanks supplied by eastern European countries in strikes on Kyiv

Russia on Sunday (June 5) claimed that it had destroyed tanks during strikes on Kyiv. The tanks were apparently supplied to Ukraine by eastern European countries.

Ruthless Rafael Nadal thrashes Casper Ruud to win 14th French Open crown, clinches 22nd Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal was absolutely unstoppable as he thrashed Norway's Casper Ruud in straights sets to win the French Open 2022 men's singles final in Paris on Sunday (June 05).

After Trudeau proposes freeze, handgun sales soar in Canada

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's proposal to freeze pistol sales, handgun sales have soared in the country.

Monkeypox outbreak: WHO says 'highly likely' other countries will identify cases

At least 780 laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases have been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by 27 non-endemic countries so far, the global health body said on Sunday (June 5).

UK PM Boris Johnson could face leadership challenge this week: Report

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced massive backlash for the Partygate scandal that shocked the nation. The Johnson government was accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties during coronavirus (COVID-19) when such gatherings were not allowed across the nation.

Bangladesh depot fire near Chittagong claims 49 lives, at least 300 injured

A huge fire in a container depot in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of at least 49 people while around 300 others were injured on Sunday, according to official sources.

Pope Francis announces visit to L’Aquila, fuels new speculation on future of pontificate

Adding fuel to rumors about the future of his pontificate, Pope Francis has announced that he will visit the central Italian city of L’Aquila in August. Given his increased mobility problems that have forced him to use a wheelchair for the last month, media reports have claimed that Pope Francis will follow Pope Benedict XVI and step down.

'Corgi Cam' pop-ups set up in London as Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee

'Corgi Cam' pop-ups have been set up in London as Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee. The lively brown-and-white dogs with pointed ears and short legs are the favorite dog breed of the 96-year-old queen.

Kyiv rocked by blasts from Russian cruise missiles: Ukraine

Russia hit Kyiv with cruise missiles fired from the Caspian Sea on Sunday, striking a rail car repair facility in the Ukrainian capital, in the first such attack for weeks, Ukraine's army and railway chief said.

Huge Europe-Morocco migration begins after COVID-19 hiatus

Morocco on Sunday begins welcoming an influx of its citizens living in Europe after the pandemic led to a halt in what has been called one of the world's biggest cross-continental migrations.