Top 10 world news: Putin agreed to send IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, and more

Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron called for independent inspections at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant during a phone call. Also read other details related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Myanmar's military chief said that the junta was open to negotiations with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

In entertainment world, fans are angry as Britney Spears and Elton John's song gets leaked online.

Macron's office says Putin agreed to send IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron called for independent inspections at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Friday (August 19) during a phone call.

US and Taiwan announce official bilateral trade talks

Weeks after Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House, made a contentious visit to Taiwan, the US has stated that formal trade talks will soon begin with Taipei. The Office of US trade representative said that the first round of bilateral talks would start in "early September."

Myanmar junta says open to negotiations with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi after her trial

Myanmar's military chief said on Friday (August 19) that the junta was open to negotiations with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to end the crisis sparked by its coup after her trials in a junta court have reached a conclusion.

Russia rejects calls to demilitarise the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine

Ukraine's requests to completely demilitarise the area surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor in southern Ukraine have been denied by Russia. A Russian official claimed that the action would increase the plant's vulnerability.

Pay-related strikes bring London's transport network to a halt

As double-digit inflation eats away at salaries, the rail and bus employees' strike on Friday brought London's transportation system to a complete halt. This is only the latest in a summer-long series of labour market battles.

UN chief Antonio Guterres asks Russian-occupied nuclear plant not be cut off from Ukraine's grid

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Friday (August 19) asked that the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station not be cut off from Ukraine's grid.

Major COVID-19 isolation site reopens in Hong Kong as cases reach four-month high

As COVID-19 case numbers reached their highest level in more than four months, straining the medical system and raising doubts about the city's ability to further relax viral rules, Hong Kong will reopen one of its largest COVID-19 isolation facilities.

Report: China test-fires missile in Xinjiang, brings down plane in drill

According to reports, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Xinjiang Military Command of China tested a surface-to-air missile in a high-altitude location of Xinjiang that brought down a targeted aircraft.

China sentences tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 years in jail, fines his company $8.1 billion

Xiao Jianhua, one of China's richest people, was sentenced by a Shanghai court on Friday (August 19) to 13 years in prison. The court also fined his Tomorrow Holdings company $8.1 billion. This comes more than five years after the billionaire was reportedly abducted from a hotel room in Hong Kong and taken to China.

Fans fume as Britney Spears and Elton John's song gets leaked online

Britney Spears is returning to music after six years and her fans are excited for her. But days before Spears was to release her highly anticipated collaboration with Elton John, the song has allegedly leaked online.