Top 10 world news: Nancy Pelosi reflects on Ukraine visit, Fitch lowers France’s credit rating, & more

In the latest, The US and South Korea have received a warning from Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, for signing a new nuclear weapons agreement was signed. Fitch Ratings reduced France's debt rating from "AA" to "AA-". In other news, US evacuated its first batch of American citizens from Sudan. In India, the Gujarat High Court will resume hearing the Rahul Gandhi defamation appeal on May 2.

Click on the headlines for more.

Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi made a surprise visit to Ukraine during this time, nearly a year ago when the war had just begun. Reflecting on the visit, Pelosi in an interview with The Associated Press conceded that she and her delegation thought they could die in the warzone.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has issued a warning to the US and South Korea for signing a new nuclear weapons agreement and called President Joe Biden 'senile' and 'too miscalculating and irresponsibly brave' for his statements.

Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded France's debt worthiness to "AA-" from "AA", claiming the political deadlock and social movements posed a threat to President Emmanuel Macron's reform policies which could in turn slow down the economy. It added the country's "fiscal metrics are weaker than peers".

Popular artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, which was banned in Italy over data privacy concerns last month, has now been made available to users again after the company 'addressed, clarified' issues raised by Italy’s data protection authority and complied with the demands of regulators.

The head of the US central bank, Jerome Powell, was the subject of two Russian pranksters who pretended to be the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on a phone call. The duo, who are supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, compelled the head of the Federal Reserve to speak on issues like inflation and how Russia managed its economy in the face of sanctions.

Days after US President Joe Biden announced his candidature for re-election next year, Republican presidential nominee seeker Nikki Haley has launched an attack on the Democrat leader. Haley said Biden, who is currently 80 years old would likely die and that voters will have to count on Vice President Kamala Harris if he wins the re-election.

The United States' first coordinated efforts to evacuate its private citizens from Sudan took place on Friday when a convoy of buses carrying approximately 300 Americans departed the war-torn capital of Khartoum and began a 525-mile journey to the Red Sea.

In Cleveland, United States, a drunk man allegedly killed five people, including an eight-year-old child in a shooting incident at a southeast Texas home. As per the authorities, the suspect, who used an AR-15-style assault rifle to commit the crime, is still at large.

The Gujarat high court announced on Saturday (April 29) that it will continue hearing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea on May 2 in which he is contesting the Surat sessions court's decision to deny a stay of his conviction in a criminal defamation case stemming from his remark regarding the "Modi surname."