Too much distancing: Video shows Covid patient being lifted using crane, watch

Two metres is the average distance recommended around the world for social distancing as coronavirus continues to affect people. But authorities in China appear to have gone great lengths to ensure that a coronavirus patient does not affect others in his community.

If a video being shared on social media and some media reports are to be believed, a patient in China was seen being hoisted with the help of a crane.

The video below has not been independently verified by WION.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has already declared his Zero Covid Policy. The stricy policy means that lockdowns are imposed in cities if Covid infections are found.

The policy has attracted global criticsm as total lockdowns in important cities and regions have resulted in economic impact. China being a major global economy, a slowdown impacts global economy too.

Meanwhile, lockdowns have returned to Wuhan the first-ever coronavirus epicentre in the world.

From Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, the district's more than 800,000 people have been told to stay at home as services were limited across sectors, authorities said in a notice.

Wuhan's Union hospital said in a release that it suspended ourpatient services after a staff member at canteen tested positive. Universities in Wuhan have reverted to online teaching.

"It's already the third year and things are still like this," Wuhan resident Joy Dai, who works in the tourism sector, told Reuters.

"It affects me both mentally and physically ... but I'm helpless in all of this so I've learned to accept it."

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE