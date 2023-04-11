TOEFL to be shortened by an hour from July, test takers to receive real-time score card

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) will be shortened by an hour starting on July 26 of this year, according to the Education Testing Service (ETS). This reduces the examination time from three hours to two hours.

ETS stated in an official statement, “TOEFL to be shortened by an hour from July, candidates to get real-time notification of score status.”

The TOEFL iBT is regarded as an academic English communication test of the highest calibre that is widely regarded and recommended

The test will be reduced in duration from three to two hours by streamlining the test's instructions and navigation. In place of the old autonomous writing job, condensed reading part, and test questions without grades, a new "writing for an academic discussion" task will be added.

“Those taking English language proficiency test TOEFL will now know official score release date upon completion of exam," ETS said.

Test takers will see their official result date upon completion of the test and will also receive real-time notification of changes to their score status, it said.

Test takers now have the option to pay using locally issued credit and debit cards, wallets, and net banking in addition to globally accepted credit cards. The company also stated that test pricing would be displayed in INR in their cart.

ETS also disclosed that they would open an Indian-specific customer service centre.

Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS, who spoke to business Today said, “ETS is driving the future of assessment through product innovations across education and learning, and TOEFL is core to that effort. TOEFL has been an industry standard for nearly six decades, and these enhancements further underscore its position. Most importantly, these enhancements were developed through the lens of our customers and stakeholders.”

"A simplified registration process will be available beginning July 2023. Test takers can create an account and register for an available TOEFL iBT test date quicker and easier than ever before," he added.