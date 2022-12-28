Title 42: US Supreme Court keeps controversial Trump-era border restriction policy in place

The US Supreme Court has decided to keep in effect, for now, the controversial Trump-era immigration policy, called Title 42, that was implemented during the start of the Covid pandemic to prevent the movement on the US-Mexico border.

The Biden administration had appealed at the top court to end the pandemic restriction, but the court on Tuesday in a 5-4 ruling decided to keep it temporarily.

It was originally due to expire on December 21 but, two days before the deadline, Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts blocked its termination.

On Tuesday, the court extended the temporary stay ordered by Justice Roberts while the case moved forward.

Moreover, the apex court will hear oral arguments on whether the states can intervene in defence of the policy.

The court will likely hear the arguments in February or March 2023, and a decision would be made by the end of June.

Under Title 42, authorities have the power to deport undocumented migrants they encounter, without giving them a chance to ask for asylum protection or other protections under US law.

Former president Donald Trump implemented this order in March 2020 when COVID-19 was just beginning to surge in this country.

The Biden administration said it would comply with the ruling but called for reform of immigration policy.

"We are advancing our preparations to manage the border in a secure, orderly, and humane way when Title 42 eventually lifts and will continue expanding legal pathways for immigration," it said in a statement.

The judgement was well received by 19 Republican states who asked the court to keep the restrictions in place, not because of a public health emergency, but because they say removing the restrictions would likely cause a surge of illegal immigration.

