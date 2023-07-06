Titan submersible implosion forces OceanGate to halt all future expeditions
OceanGate, the company that managed the ill-fated tourist submersible, has announced the suspension of all exploration and commercial operations, Reuters reported citing the firm's website. The decision was made following the tragic implosion of the submersible during the dive. The company's website displayed a prominent red banner stating the suspension without providing further details.
"OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations," the website wrote.
Planned expeditions to Titanic ruins put on hold
OceanGate had been preparing for two expeditions to the century-old Titanic ruins, situated in a remote area of the North Atlantic, scheduled for June 2024, according to information on their website.
However, due to the recent incident, the company has decided to postpone these expeditions indefinitely. The implosion of the submersible, which claimed the lives of all five individuals on board, has sparked concerns about the lack of regulations governing such exploratory ventures.
Authorities investigate undersea implosion
Both US and Canadian authorities are actively investigating the cause of the undersea implosion that occurred in June. This tragic event has raised important questions about the safety and oversight of unregulated deep-sea expeditions. Investigators are determined to uncover the factors that led to the implosion, in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Recovery efforts and debris examination
In the aftermath of the incident, the US Coast Guard initiated a thorough search of the ocean floor. The recovery mission successfully retrieved presumed human remains and debris from the sunken submersible. Experts anticipate that the examination of the recovered debris will provide valuable insights into the cause of the implosion.
By analysing the wreckage, investigators hope to gain a clearer understanding of what transpired during the dive.
The Titan's final location
After losing contact with its support vessel on 18 June, the Titan remained unaccounted for until it was discovered four days later.
The remains of the submersible were scattered across the seabed, approximately 1,600 feet (488 metres) away from the bow of the Titanic wreck.
In a concerning revelation, email exchanges obtained by the BBC had exposed the repeated dismissal of safety warnings over OceanGate's Titan submersible by the company's CEO, Stockton Rush.
The messages, involving renowned deep-sea exploration specialist Rob McCallum, reveal a heated exchange in which McCallum cautioned Rush about the potential risks faced by clients and implored him to suspend the sub's usage until it received independent classification.
