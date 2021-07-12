'Time to get closer to normal life': UK targets lifting of Covid curbs on July 19

British health secretary Sajid Javid told the British Parliament that the government would be moving to the "next step of our roadmap on July 19" as authorities get ready to lift most coronavirus restrictions.

Javid said it was time for the country to get "closer to normal life" after months of lockdown. However, the health secretary urged caution as the virus continues to spread in the country.

Watch:

"It's so important that people act with caution and with personal responsibility," the health secretary said while urging people to wear face coverings.

"We firmly believe this is the time to get our nation closer to normal life, so we will move to the next step of our roadmap on July 19," Sajid Javid told parliament.

PM Boris Johnson said the data on the virus will be under constant review while asserting that the country can proceed on the "roadmap".

According to the government, social distancing measures will end on July 19 in England. The British prime minister however called for vaccination to continue and urged large venues to ensure crowds have vaccine passes.

"We will keep up the border restrictions up for those arriving from red list countries," Johnson said, adding, "By next Monday two-thirds of adults will have received a second dose, and every adult will have been offered the first dose."

Javid said it according to the current government data infection rates will put not put unsustainable pressure on the NHS even as the Delta variant continues to spread in the country.

"Caution is absolutely vital, and we must all take responsibility so we don't undo our progress, ensuring we continue to protect our NHS," Johnson said.

"Cases will rise as we unlock, so as we confirm our plans today, our message will be clear," the British prime minister added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

