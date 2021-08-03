Tigray conflict: 50 corpses, many with hands tied found floating in Setit river

Local officials in Sudan's Kassala province have discovered approximately 50 dead bodies floating on the river between Ethiopia and Sudan during the last week, some with gunshot wounds or their hands bound, probably individuals escaping the violence in the neighbouring Tigray area.

A Sudanese official said that forensic investigation is needed to determine the causes of death.

Two Ethiopian health workers in Hamdayet, a Sudan border town, reported witnessing the remains discovered in the Setit River, also known as the Tekeze in Ethiopia.



The river runs through some of the most problematic sections of Tigray's nine-month conflict, where ethnic Tigrayans accuse Ethiopian and coalition forces of crimes while fighting Tigray forces.

Setit River is the current de facto borderline between territory controlled by Tigrayan forces and those controlled by Amhara forces allied with Ethiopia's federal government.

Ethiopia's central government and Tigray's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, went to war eight months ago.

Amhara troops linked to the central government have been accused of dumping dead in Tigray, which they deny.

