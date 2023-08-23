Three killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on border areas, claims Russia

Russia and Ukraine continue to be involved in ceaseless drone fights. Kremlin on Wednesday (August 23) said it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack in the capital city of Moscow but three people were killed in another strike near the Ukrainian border.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov took to social media to inform about the drone strike.

"Three civilians have been killed. The Ukrainian forces launched an explosive device through a drone when people were on the street," said Gladkov, who added the drone hit a sanatorium in a village.

Meanwhile, the defence ministry informed its air defence forces had gunned down two drones hovering near the Mozhaisky and Khimki districts in Moscow. A third appeared to be jammed and out of control as it smashed into a high-rise building under construction in a Moscow business district. the same district was hit on two occasions in three days, at the beginning of the month.

Kyiv rarely takes responsibility for the drone attacks and it had not commented on the Russian version up until the last update. While both sides have engaged in an ample number of drone attacks since the war first broke out in February last year, the intensity has increased in recent months.

Experts argue that the cancellation of the Black Sea grain deal by Moscow may have added more bitterness to both sides. Since the cancellation, Moscow has been hitting Ukrainian port cities while Kyiv targets Moscow and border areas using drones.

Previous instances of drone attacks

This is not the first instance when Russia has accused Ukraine of targetting the capital city using drones. In May, Kremlin claimed it was attacked by Ukrainian drones which it deemed was an attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life.

At the time, Kremlin described the incident as a "planned terrorist attack" and an "assassination attempt on the president of Russia".

"Tonight, the Kyiv regime attempted a drone strike on the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation. Two drones were aimed at the Kremlin," the press service said in a statement.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)