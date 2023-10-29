ugc_banner

'This is not my time', former Vice President Mike Pence withdraws from US presidential race

Las Vegas, United StatesEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Oct 29, 2023, 02:02 AM IST

Former Vice President Mike Pence Photograph:(Reuters)

Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday (Oct 26) announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race saying, "This is not my time."

While speaking at the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Pence said, "It's become clear to me: this is not my time."

"After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president."

