'This is not my time', former Vice President Mike Pence withdraws from US presidential race
Story highlights
While speaking at the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Pence said, "It's become clear to me: this is not my time."
While speaking at the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Pence said, "It's become clear to me: this is not my time."
Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday (Oct 26) announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race saying, "This is not my time."
While speaking at the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Pence said, "It's become clear to me: this is not my time."
"After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president."