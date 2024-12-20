Washington, United States

Advertisment

Donald Trump has made his intentions clear regarding a possible government shutdown, saying that he wants it to happen under President Joe Biden’s administration.

“If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration, not after January 20th, under ‘TRUMP.’ This is a Biden problem to solve, but if Republicans can help solve it, they will!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday (December 20).

House Republicans to make another attempt to pass bill to prevent government shutdown

Advertisment

Meanwhile, House Republicans are preparing to make another attempt to pass a bill to prevent a government shutdown past midnight, according to Politico. Republican congressman Ralph Norman, a member of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, told the publication that the party plans to push the bill through the rules committee, which would require only a simple majority in the House for approval.

Also read: US lawmakers scramble to avert govt shutdown. Here's what's at stake

Elon Musk’s influence within the Republican Party targeted by Democrats

Advertisment

At the same time, questions are being raised about Elon Musk’s influence within the Republican Party. Musk’s criticism of a bipartisan spending bill led by House Speaker Mike Johnson appears to have had severe repercussions.

On Wednesday, Musk criticised the proposal calling it “the steal of your tax dollars.” Shortly after, Trump and Senator JD Vance echoed Musk’s criticisms, urging Republicans to reject the bill. They argued that the national debt is unsustainable and accused the proposal of being a concession to Democrats.

Watch | USA News: House Rejects Trump-backed Plan On U.S. Government Shutdown

The Trump-backed "streamlined" spending plan, introduced as an alternative, was rejected by the House on Thursday evening.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s incoming White House press secretary, addressed these claims, telling Business Insider, “As soon as President Trump released his official stance on the CR (continuing resolution), Republicans on Capitol Hill echoed his point of view. President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. Full stop.”

Senator Bernie Sanders wrote on X, “Democrats and Republicans spent months negotiating a bipartisan agreement to fund our government. The richest man on Earth, President Elon Musk, doesn’t like it.”

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod added, “So will President-elect Musk join the budget negotiations now?”

(With inputs from agencies)