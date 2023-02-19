'This cover-up needs to end': Former White House doctor slams Joe Biden's health report

Former White House physician slammed the latest health report of the United States President Joe Biden and asked to end the "cover-up". US Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served the Trump and Obama administrations, called the recent health report of Biden "alarming" and alleged that it doesn't mention the "declining" mental health of the US president.

The 80-year-old was declared "fit for duty" by his doctor earlier this week. It was the final annual medical check-up before he is expected to declare he's running for re-election in 2024.

Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, said in a letter published by the White House, said, "President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those of as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief."

But Jackson told US-based Fox News that the report was nothing but a "cover-up". As per the report, Biden remains "fit for duty" and can fully execute all of his responsibilities without any "exemptions or accommodations".

As quoted Jackson said, "The majority of Americans can see that Biden's mental health is in total decline, yet there is no transparency from the White House on what’s going on, if anything, to address this issue and his inability to do his job."

He said that the written physical exam report released by Biden's physician apparently confirms that this administration is still adamant about "concealing the truth". He said that the report doesn't mention Biden's "deteriorating mental health".

He said, "This is alarming, considering I have already sent three letters to the White House demanding that Biden receive a cognitive test and that the results be made public, all of which have been ignored. Everyone can see something is wrong — the cover-up needs to end."

