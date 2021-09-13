This company to pay a person $1,300 to watch 13 horror movies in 10 days

Are you a fan of horror movies? If not, would $1,300 persuade you to reconsider?

FinanceBuzz, a website that offers ideas, advice, and recommendations to help individuals make better financial decisions, is asking for someone to monitor their pulse rate while watching 13 terrifying movies.

The "Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst" will use a Fitbit provided by FinanceBuzz to track their heart rate while watching a combination of high-budget and low-budget horror films.

The idea is to see if the budget of a scary movie affects how terrifying it is.

"In honour of the upcoming spooky season, we at FinanceBuzz are dying to know whether or not high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low-budget ones. You'll help us discover whether or not a movie's budget impacts just how dread-inducing it can be by wearing a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate while you work your way through the list of 13 movies," the company said in a statement.

Between October 9 and October 18, the chosen participant must watch the following films:

Saw The Amityville Horror A Quiet Place A Quiet Place Part II Candyman Insidious The Blair Witch Project Sinister Get Out The Purge Halloween (2018) Paranormal Activity Annabelle

For their efforts, the Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst will receive $1,300 in addition to a $50 gift card to cover movie rental costs.

Applications are due at midnight ET on Sunday, September 26. The winner will be chosen and notified by email by Friday, October 1.

Applicants must be over the age of 18 and reside in the United States.



