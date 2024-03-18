This 3-year-old child in UK can't stop eating foam, plaster, and wool. Here's why

A woman in Wales named Stacey A'Hearne has appealed for assistance concerning her three-year-old daughter's rare condition, which involves a compulsion to eat household items.

A'Hearne recounted the challenge of preventing her daughter, Wynter, from consuming dangerous materials like wall plaster, sofa foam, and high chair components. Wynter, diagnosed with autism, had suffered from a unique feeding disorder called pica, characterised by cravings for non-edible objects, endangering her well-being.

"She is literally eating the whole house. I bought a brand-new sofa and she's taken chunks out of it," Ms A'Hearne was quoted as saying by Metro.

"She's really fussy with normal food but she'll sit and eat a sponge. She's smashed about eight photo frames and tried to eat the glass," she said.

"No matter what she finds a way to eat things that she shouldn't. Luckily, she's never really hurt herself as I very closely monitor her. But it's a full-time job watching her," she added.

Diagnosed with rare condition

A'Hearne observed Wynter waking up during the night to chew on her cot and blanket.

According to the New York Post, she noticed Wynter putting objects in her mouth as an infant but initially didn't consider it concerning. However, around 13 months old, Wynter's development took an abrupt turn.

Wynter became non-verbal, and her atypical eating behaviors intensified, prompting Stacey to seek assistance from her healthcare provider, who then referred her to specialists.

In January 2024, after undergoing tests, Wynter received a diagnosis of both pica and autism.

Pica can be more common in children who have autism - which Wynter has too. I think it's a sensory thing, and she craves the different textures. She has very severe autism which means she doesn't speak much and has some behavioural issues," said A'Hearne.

She emphasised the necessity of closely monitoring Wynter and expressed her hope that Wynter would eventually outgrow her condition.