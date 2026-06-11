/Third Indian commercial vessel hit off Oman Coast: MEA calls attack 'deeply worrisome'

A third commercial vessel - Guinea Bissau-flagged MT Jalveer - carrying Indian sailors has come under attack off the coast of Oman, triggering fresh concerns over maritime security in the Gulf. The shipping tanker was carrying 20 Indian crew members as the attack took place.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat, in a statement, said “We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called the incident "deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region."

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MEA Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, "The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. These attacks must cease and end. We also call for dialogue and diplomacy so that we can have an early return to peace and stability in the region," he said.

"These attacks came from the US Navy stationed there. The three ships that have been involved in the incidents are foreign-flagged. They are not Indian owned ships; they are all foreign flagships," Jaiswal added.

Earlier Incidents of Attacks

A few days back, the Palau-flagged tanker MT Marivex, carrying 24 Indian crew members, was struck by a US precision munition fired from an F/A-18 Super Hornet. Fortunately there was no injuries reported and all of them safely rescued by Omani forces.