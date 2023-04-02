'They think its God-given right': Jaishankar slams 'West' for commenting on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has slammed the 'sanctimonious' western nations for commenting on internal matters of other countries. Jaishankar was replying to a question about Germany and the USA passing unsolicited remarks on the disqualification of Indian parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi.

The EAM said the West thinks it has the 'God-given' right to comment on India's internal matters. He was addressing a 'Meet and Greet' interaction in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru with BJP MP Tejaswi Surya and PC Mohan in attendance.

"I will give you the truthful answer (on why we see West commenting on India). There are two reasons. It is because the West has a bad habit of commenting on others. They somehow think it is some kind of god-given right. They will have to learn only by experience that if they keep doing this, other people will also start commenting and they will not like it when it happens. And I see that happening," said Jaishankar.

"The second part of the truth - In our arguments, you are inviting the people to comment on you. Then more and more people are tempted to comment. We also need to stop giving generous invitations to the world saying there are problems in India, and (urging) America and the world (by saying), why are you standing by doing nothing? So if somebody from here goes and says why are you standing by and saying nothing, then obviously they are going to comment. Part of the problem is them, and part of the problem is us. And I think both need fixing."

What did the US and Germany say?

Notably, earlier this week, the US state department issued a statement saying Washington was 'watching' the matter whilst issuing a sermon on 'democratic values' to New Delhi.

"Respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We are watching Mr Gandhi's case in Indian courts and we engage with the Government of India on our shared commitment to democratic values, including freedom of expression," said Vedant Patel, the US state department's main deputy spokesperson.

A few days later, Germany also chimed in with a response along the same lines, saying 'fundamental democratic principles' should apply in the case of the Congress leader's disqualification.

"We have taken note of the verdict of first instance against the Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate. To our knowledge, Mr Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict, " said a German foreign ministry spokesperson.

What happened with Rahul Gandhi?

Last month, a city court convicted the Indian National Congress (INC) leader Gandhi in a criminal defamation case for his alleged 'Modi surname' remarks.

The court sentenced the Gandhi scion to two years in jail while imposing a fine of Rs 15,000 ($183), under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation). However, he was granted a bail and has sought to appeal the decision.

(With inputs from agencies)