'The storm is coming': Donald Trump amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories

Overtly embracing QAnon's conspiracy theories, former US President Donald Trump reposted an image of himself wearing a Q lapel pin overlaid with the words “the storm is coming.”

According to experts, the “storm” refers to the prediction that Trump regain power while his opponents will be prosecuted.

Welcoming the political fringe, Trump has become increasingly assertive in the Republican primary process during the midterm elections.

In contrast to 2020, he has published dozens of recent Q-related posts using his Truth Social platform.

Alleging that Trump is saving the nation from a satanic cult of child sex traffickers, QAnon theories call him a martyr fighting criminal.

A QAnon song was played at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania and it also appears in one of his recent campaign videos and is titled “WWG1WGA.”

At a time when he faces escalating investigations and potential challengers within his own party, the former president may be seeking solidarity with his most loyal supporters.

Vilifying US President Joe Biden by comparing him to Adolf Hitler or the devil, QAnon-affiliated accounts hail Trump as a hero and saviour on Truth Social.

On January 6 last year, QAnon supporters were among those who violently stormed the US Capitol during an insurrection.

Content associated with QAnon has been banned from major social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter as it violates their policies.

(With inputs from agencies)

