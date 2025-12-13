/The rise of the 'Pink Ladies': Meet the British women who are rallying against migration and safety concerns

In the leafy outskirts of London, the small town of Epping became the center of controversy when protests erupted over a hotel housing asylum seekers. The issue escalated after an Ethiopian national was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl. The violent demonstrations that followed saw several men arrested, with four later pleading guilty to violent disorder. The event drew parallels to the violent anti-immigration riots of 2024, when asylum seeker accommodation was targeted.

Orla Minihane, a mother of three from Epping, described the chaotic protests as a “PR disaster.” In a bid to distance the movement from accusations of racism, she proposed a new approach for the next protest: women should lead, and they should wear pink. This strategy caught on quickly, sparking a nationwide campaign. The “Pink Ladies” movement was born, and its message is clear: women are under threat from illegal migrants.

Despite not formally aligning with the Reform UK party, Minihane, who is the party’s vice-chair for Epping Forest, reveals that most of the Pink Ladies are likely to vote for Reform, a party focused on controlling immigration and advocating for mass deportations. “I wanted to create a platform for women to have a voice,” Minihane was quoted as saying in an interview with CNN.

The Pink Ladies have grown rapidly through grassroots efforts, including social media groups and word-of-mouth campaigns. Minihane insists that the movement’s appeal lies in its portrayal of concerned mothers who are neither racist nor extreme, but simply worried for the safety of their children. Many of the group's members fit the profile of middle-aged, white, Brexit-supporting mothers who are now frustrated with the inability of the major parties to address immigration issues effectively.

In November, around 200 Pink Ladies gathered in Chelmsford, dressed in all things pink, from ponchos to berets, to protest what they view as an escalating threat posed by asylum seekers. "We’re not racist, we’re just worried mothers," one placard read. The group's messages often echo anti-immigrant sentiments, portraying Britain as “under attack” and “invaded.” Yet Minihane rejects any claims that the movement is associated with extremist rhetoric.

Some critics, however, are concerned about the movement’s far-right undertones. According to Andrea Simon, director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, the far-right has long used the issue of violence against women to advance a white supremacist agenda. Although Minihane and her followers insist their focus is on women’s safety, the movement’s ties to populist right-wing politics are clear.

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, has been gaining support, particularly from female voters, by capitalising on safety concerns and the immigration crisis. In the past year, the party's female voter base has grown, and reform leaders, such as Andrea Jenkyns, have become more prominent in its campaigns. Farage himself, known for his masculine political image, has struggled with female support, but figures like Jenkyns and Pochin are helping to shift the balance. Farage has noted the importance of appealing to women, even adding the phrase “GIRL POWER” to the party’s branding.

The Pink Ladies’ protests are fueled by fear, particularly surrounding cases of migrant-related violence, but statistics do not support claims of widespread crime linked to asylum seekers. Crime rates, in fact, have generally been on the decline. Still, the movement continues to spotlight the fear of “invasion,” urging drastic action to stop migrant arrivals. "We need the army," said one protester in Chelmsford, voicing a common demand for military intervention to tackle what they describe as a crisis.