/'I take back nothing': Candace Owens doubles down on criticism of Charlie Kirk show amid feud with Erika Kirk

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has once again criticised ‘The Charlie Kirk show’, doubling down on her statement about its declining ratings and its shift in political direction following the assassination of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025. Owens, in a recent statement, said that her podcast had grown significantly in contrast to the show's falling reach. Her comments, which reference her controversial theories around Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University, have attracted criticism from various quarters. She has pointed to potential involvement from the US military and Israel, though she has not provided any concrete evidence to support these claims.

Despite the backlash, Owens remains steadfast. In her latest remarks, she said, “I take back nothing. Charlie’s ambition was to become the ‘next Rush Limbaugh.’” Owens criticised Kirk for his approach to political narratives, contrasting it with Limbaugh's bold stance on questioning issues like the JFK assassination. She argued that Kirk's current show lacks the fighting spirit that once drew millions to his platform.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Further rejecting accusations made by TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk, Owens continued, “The current ‘Charlie Kirk Show’ doesn’t even remotely reflect his original energy or political engagement. There aren't enough Bari Weiss’ in the world to sway me or the common-sense public into believing otherwise.” Owens was referencing Erika Kirk’s CBS News interview with Bari Weiss, where Erika addressed Owens directly, urging her to stop spreading unproven conspiracy theories.