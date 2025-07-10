/The Popular Forces: Know about Abu Shabab's Gaza gang 'coordinating' with Israel against Hamas rule - Details inside

The Popular Forces, an Israeli-backed and alleged Palestinian armed group, has emerged in Gaza, with the aim of challenging Hamas and its rule in Gaza. The group now claims that it has been backed by Israel. With its operations in Rafah, the group claims that it protects humanitarian aid from "looting, corruption and organised theft" by Hamas-affiliated groups.

The group told Euronews that it first banded together in June 2024, adding that they are not related to any political conflict and are not professional fighters.

"We are not a substitute for the state, nor are we a party to any political conflict," the group said in a statement to Euronews. "We are not professional fighters...as we do not engage in guerrilla warfare tactics."

The spokesperson for the group claimed that Hamas killed over 50 of their volunteers, including members of Commander Yasser's family, while they were guarding aid convoys.

The group's leader Yasser Abu Shabab revealed that his group is “coordinating” with the Israeli army in Rafah. Shabad in an interview with Israeli public broadcaster KAN, said that his group is cooperating with Israel on “support and assistance” but not “military actions". He further stressed that the actions are conducted solely by his group.

Know about The Popular Forces

The Palestinian armed group, Popular Forces consists of 300 members, including former Palestinian security personnel. Popularly known as a clan, a criminal group, or a vigilante group, the Shabab's group has been working with Israeli forces, in Rafah.

In May, the group launched its official Facebook page, with its new logo and started posting social media videos. It came at a time when Israel admitted to arming the Shabab gang.

On Facebook, the group describes itself as a "voice of truth against terrorism for a safe homeland for all”. Moreover, the group has also been accused of working with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).