The Capitals: Bogota's great Amazon miracle, Riyadh's oil-games in Vienna, and more

Exhausted but happy and at peace, four indigenous children who had been missing for more than a month in the Colombian Amazon rainforest were reunited with their relatives this week in the Colombian capital Bogota this weekend, in a happy ending to a nerve-racking saga that gripped the nation.

The siblings, who had been wandering alone in the jungle after surviving a small plane crash that left their mother and two other adults dead, were discovered after an intense rescue operation involving sniffer dogs, helicopters and aircraft.

Looking thin and frail, the children were transported by army medical plane to a military hospital in Bogota.

"They’ve given us an example of total survival that will go down in history," Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, said. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Iran reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia after a seven-year closure, after a Chinese-brokered rapprochement managed to redraw the region's diplomatic map.

The Iranian mission resumes in its former premises in Riyadh's diplomatic quarter, near Syria's embassy, which is also expected to reopen soon following Saudi outreach to Damascus.

"We consider today an important day in the relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Alireza Bigdeli told a flag-raising ceremony.

"The cooperation between the countries is entering a new era."

That's all for The Capitals this week. See you next weekend. Warsaw, Poland Half a million protesters packed the streets of central Warsaw earlier this week markig one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in the 30 years since the end of communism.

Lech Walesa, a former Polish president, Nobel Peace Prize winner and leader of the fight against communism, joined opposition figures at the head of the march ahead of legislative elections in the autumn.

People travelled from across the country after former prime minister Donald Tusk, head of the centrist opposition party Civic Platform (PO), called for the protest against "the high cost of living, swindling and lying, and for democracy, free elections and the EU". Vienna, Austria In the Austrian capital, Saudi Arabia said that it will make a deep cut to its oil output in July. This is in addition to a broader OPEC+ deal to limit supply into 2024 as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries led by Russia sought to boost flagging oil prices.

Vienna headquarters the OPEC+ group.

Saudi's energy ministry said the country's output would drop to 9 million barrels per day (bpd) in July from around 10 million bpd in May, the biggest reduction in years."This is a Saudi lollipop," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz told a news conference. "We wanted to ice the cake. We always want to add suspense. We don't want people to try to predict what we do... This market needs stabilisation".

