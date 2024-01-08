'That one puff with Rogan': Elon Musk responds to drug use claims amid backlash

Elon Musk has responded to media reports claiming that the billionaire had been observed taking drugs by people around him and that it had affected his work. Musk took to his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and said "not even trace quantities" of drugs were found in his system.

The Tesla founder was responding to an excerpt from the Wall Street Journal report where the publication questioned Musk's behaviour after smoking marijuana at Joe Rogan's popular podcast show in 2018. The report added that Musk's conduct had resulted in employees at SpaceX being randomly tested for drugs.

"After that one puff with Rogan, I agreed, at NASA’s request, to do 3 years of random drug testing. Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol," said Musk.

"@WSJ is not fit to line a parrot cage for bird sh*t," he added. After that one puff with Rogan, I agreed, at NASA’s request, to do 3 years of random drug testing.



Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol. @WSJ is not fit to line a parrot cage for bird 💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2024 × Musk's attorney Alex Spiro, confirmed to WSJ that the billionaire had never failed a drug test, adding that the newspaper's report included 'false facts', without disclosing what they were.

The report claimed that Tesla board members have informally spoken to Musk about his drug use for years and even approached his brother Kimbal Musk to intervene.

WSJ's previous report

This is not the first instance the WSJ has published a piece on Musk's alleged drug habit. Last year in June, the publication claimed that Musk takes small doses of the psychedelic drug ketamine to treat depression and full doses while attending parties.

"The account of Musk’s drug use comes from people who witnessed him use ketamine and others with direct knowledge of his use," noted the newspaper, adding that executives at venture-capital firm Founders Fund, known for its investments in SpaceX and Facebook, have thrown parties that include psychedelics.

Recreational marijuana is already legal in several US states and X owner Musk has been one of the most 420-friendly (420 is the specific time in the afternoon of April 20 when pot smokers annually celebrate the drug) entrepreneurs in the business.

Musk in various interviews has batted for the use of psychedelics to open human consciousness. He appeared on the "Joe Rogan Podcast" and quickly became a 'meme template' after smoking a joint on the show.

In 2018, Musk said he was mulling a buyout of Tesla for $420 per share. However, during a court testimony later, Musk clarified that his price offer wasn't meant to be a marijuana reference.

“420 was not chosen because of a joke; it was chosen because there was a 20 per cent premium over the stock price," said Musk, adding, "There is some, I think, karma around 420. I should question whether that is good or bad karma at this point."