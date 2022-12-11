Thailand records 10 million tourist arrivals in 2022 as travel sector recovers

On Saturday, Thailand marked the arrival of its 10 millionth international visitor in 2022, as per the tourism authority as the travel sector recovered from the pandemic. Around 40 million tourists were welcomed by Thailand in 2019, however, the travel industry badly suffered due to the restrictions imposed during the pandemic. With relaxation in those restrictions worldwide, the travel numbers in Thailand have started a slow recovery and the government is aiming to generate tourism revenue of $16 billion this year.



The passengers de-boarding a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight were welcomed by traditional drummers and dancers on Saturday at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, as they clocked the 10 million milestone.

While speaking at the airport, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha said, "The sky is open. We would like to build confidence that Thailand is still one of the (top) tourist destinations of people around the world."

This week, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said that they expect a growth in the number of visitors next year too.

As per the government figures, Thailand is likely to welcome around 23 million tourists in 2023. However, according to a few analysts, the tourist numbers can see a full recovery in 2024.

The growth in the tourism business has also given relief to Thai hotel owners and restauranteurs. Thai Hotels Association's president Marisa Sukosol welcomed the achievement of the 10 million travellers' milestone "after two years and a half of pain".

"I think next year we will see continuous momentum of growth," she added, emphasising the arrival of tourists from Asia-Pacific and Russia.