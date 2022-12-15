Thai princess Bajrakitiyabhah hospitalised due to heart problem, in stable condition now 

Thailand's royal palace on Thursday said that King Maha Vajiralongkorn's eldest child, princess Bajrakitiyabha has been hospitalised due to a heart problem.

Giving an update on her health, the royal palace stated that the princess is now doing fine and her condition is stable, Reuters reported.

Bajrakitiyabha, 44, was attending a dog championship organised by the army when she fell unconscious and was taken to hospital.

After her situation was stable, she was taken to Bangkok in a helicopter.

She was treated at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn hospital, where she underwent several tests and treatments.

Princess has worked as Thailand's Ambassador to Austria, Slovakia and Slovenia and might be crowned. She has also worked with the United Nations as well.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is one of the three children of the king who has yet to formally announce an heir. As per reports, there has been no official discussion over the princess taking the throne.

Earlier, the royal palace rule mentioned that a male should be the heir to the throne, however, the 1974 amendment to the constitution allowed the daughter of the royals to be crowned.

(With inputs from agencies)