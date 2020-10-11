Texas teenager breaks two world records for longest legs

Maci Currin, a 17-year-old girl from Texas, has broken the Guinness World Record for having the world's longest legs. She also holds the record for having the longest legs as a teenager.

The longs legs make up 60 per cent of her total height.

Currin is 6-foot-10. Her father was 6-foot-5, her brother is 6-foot-4 and her mother is 5-foot-7. Her left leg is over 53 inches long, while her right leg is slightly shorter, at 52.874 inches, according to Guiness.

With 1.7 million followers on TikTok, and another 50,000 on Instagram, she regularly posts about confidence and body image, and uses her social media to inspire others to embrace their height.