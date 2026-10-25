/Kerala judge's 17-year-old son allegedly driving Mercedes kills scooter rider

A 55-year-old man was killed early Sunday after a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by the 17-year-old son of a judge rammed his scooter from behind at Cheranalloor, police said. The victim has been identified as Jayabalakrishnan. He died on the spot. He comes from a weak financial background and used to run a wayside eatery. He has a wife and three children.

The collision occurred between 2 am and 3 am. The Mercedes-Benz was registered in the name of the judicial officer. The father is reported to be an Additional District Judge. The teenager was driving the car without his parents' knowledge.

Police booked the boy for rash driving and causing death by negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to preliminary police findings, the minor was not under the influence of alcohol. Blood samples were collected for examination. Reports differ on his custody status. Police took the teenager into custody at the scene; police sources said over-speeding was found to be the prima facie reason.

The victim's family has alleged that the teenager's father spoke rudely at the police station when questioned about allowing his minor son to drive the car. The available reports do not include a police response to that allegation.

"We will move forward with the case, especially in view of the judge's attitude. Also, it should be a lesson to everyone not to drive a vehicle without a license," said Jayabalakrishnan's niece.