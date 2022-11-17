'Terrorist elements' shoot at protestors in Iran, five dead

According to Iranian state television, an unnamed official reported that at least five people were killed when "terrorist elements" opened fire on security personnel and protestors in Khuzestan province in southwest Iran on Wednesday.

Five people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when "armed and terrorist elements" on two motorbikes entered a central market in the city of Izeh and started firing on protestors and security personnel there, according to state news agency IRNA.

The purported attack elicited no immediate claims of responsibility.

According to an official tally, the Islamic State group's armed assault on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz on October 26 resulted in at least 13 fatalities.

Also Read: Missile that landed in Poland 'came' from Ukraine, but US says 'Russia bears ultimate responsibility'

Since Mahsa Amini's murder on September 16, three days after her detention by the morality police for allegedly breaking Iran's dress code for women, the country has been engulfed in protests, which the authorities have dubbed "riots."

Over the past two months, those protests have seen conflicts that have resulted in the deaths of dozens of people, mostly protestors but also security personnel, according to the authorities.

(with inputs from agencies)

