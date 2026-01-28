/'Tehran ready for dialogue, but if US pushed...': Iran UN reminds when 'US blundered into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq'

Iran's mission to the United States said on Wednesday (Jan 28) that Tehran is ready for dialogues with Washington - but with mutual respect. This was said on X in response to US President Donald Trump's post about a US naval armada heading toward Iran. “In the last time the US blundered into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it squandered over $7 trillion and lost more than 7,000 American lives,” the mission said in a post on X, adding: “Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests,” it said. “But if pushed, it will defend itself and respond like never before.”
Meanwhile, an Iranian deputy foreign minister said that negotiations with the US are not Tehran's priority right now. Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran’s priority is “200 percent readiness to defend” the country and warned that any limited US attack would be met with “an appropriate response.”