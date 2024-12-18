San Francisco

A San Francisco jury has found tech executive Nima Momeni guilty of murdering Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, in April 2023. The verdict came late Tuesday (Dec 17), marking a dramatic conclusion to a high-profile case that shocked the tech world.

Momeni, the owner of a tech firm in Emeryville, California, was accused of stabbing Lee three times with a kitchen knife after driving him to a secluded area. Prosecutors argued the attack was premeditated, while Momeni’s defence claimed he acted in self-defence during a scuffle.

Cash App founder murder: The night of the incident

On 4 April 2023, Lee, a former executive at cryptocurrency firm MobileCoin, was killed in the early hours near San Francisco’s Rincon Hill neighbourhood.

Surveillance footage showed Lee and Momeni leaving Lee’s hotel at 2 am local time, getting into Momeni’s BMW Z4, and driving to a dark, isolated area.

According to court documents, the two men exited the car, and Momeni "moved toward" Lee before the BMW sped away from the scene.

Prosecutors said Momeni fatally stabbed Lee, leaving him to die on the street. The case drew attention due to Lee’s prominence in the tech community and the shocking nature of the crime.

The alleged motive

Prosecutors alleged that the murder stemmed from a confrontation over the alleged sexual assault of Momeni's sister by someone acquainted with Lee.

Momeni's defence attorney, Paula Canny, contended that the stabbing resulted from a mix of self-defence and accidental harm.

"There was no premeditation," Canny said during a court hearing in May 2023.

Momeni’s account of events

Last month, Momeni testified that Lee had become enraged after a joke escalated tensions between the two.

Momeni recounted teasing Lee about preferring to spend his last night in town with family rather than heading to a strip club.

"He attacked me in anger," Momeni claimed, adding that the scuffle led to Lee’s fatal injuries, though Momeni insisted he did not realise the extent of the harm caused.

Momeni now faces a potential life sentence, with formal sentencing expected in early 2025.

